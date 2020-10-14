Varsity Sports Ticket Questions Answered

One of the biggest topics this Fall, as the 2020 Home Football Opener is set to open Friday night, with the Park Wolfpack coming to town, is how do fans get tickets to Varsity Events, and who determines the selection of fans to enter each game or match? Hastings High School Athletic Director Trent Hanson joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner on Wednesday for a complete, exact, to-the-point description of Ticket distribution, and the protocol surrounding it. You have a question about tickets? Your question is probably answered right here!