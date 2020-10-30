Vermillion Acres Plans Submitted

In Hastings development news, Mint Development and Headwater Development have submitted applications for Preliminary Plat and Site Plan approval to construct Vermillion Acres, a 75-unit, three story senior apartment building offering both assisted living and memory care units. The project would be located north of County Road 47 at Riverwood Drive. A neighborhood meeting will take place on November 5 beginning at 5:30 PM at the Hastings Golf Club, 2015 Westview Drive. The Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to review the request on November 9 beginning at 7 pm via Zoom. Upon action by the Commission, the City Council would review the plans on November 16.