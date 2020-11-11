2021 Road Construction Begins Planning

Preliminary planning for the 2021 Hastings Neighborhood Infrastructure Improvements Program will begin soon, and the City has announced that a large portion of 15th Street West, between Pine Street and Pleasant Drive is targeted for improvement next summer. After the preliminary scope of improvements and a draft level plan are developed, property owners in the affected area will be invited to a public information meeting to view and learn about the proposed improvements. Details about project areas and timelines will be posted on the Public Works page of HastingsMN.gov as they become available.