316 Project Update

The Highway 316 Reconstruction Project has cleared another hurdle, with the approval of a Temporary Permit to Construct for Governmental Entities, by the Hastings City Council on Monday evening. According to the meeting packet, MnDOT has determined the need for an additional temporary construction permit associated with the Highway 316 Project. A temporary trail access will need to be built to connect Shannon Drive to the existing trail system to allow pedestrian and bicyclist connectivity while trails along Highway 316 are closed during construction. In order to do this, MnDOT needs a temporary permit in place to complete the work. The easement is in effect through December 1st, 2024. The request was placed on the Consent Agenda for the November 16th meeting of the Hastings City Council.