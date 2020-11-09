AAUW Prepares for 2021

The Hastings Branch of the American Association of University Women, founded in 1970, and in their 50th program year, announces that they are up and running strong in the time of COVID. A press release states that they have had to revise how to they do their work, make connections and stay relevant. The AAUW Hastings Branch has risen to the occasion, maintaining membership, sponsoring programming, and funding scholarships. The 2020-21 program year for the Hastings Branch is as vibrant as ever and speaks directly to the issues of these times. Programs cover topics such as commemorating the 19th amendment, community conversations on diversity, and women’s perspectives on politics. All programs are open to the public. More information about the programs, how to get connected, and membership information can all be found at at the link provided here.