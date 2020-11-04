Accident Injures One

On Tuesday, November 3rd at 2:46 PM, the Pierce County Sheriffs Office was notified of a single motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 10 near County Trunk E, in Oak Grove Township. According to a PCSO press release, 41-year-old Prescott resident Matthew Wolf was driving a motorcycle westbound on U.S. Highway 10, when he lost control of his motorcycle and rolled over. Wolf was transported from the scene by Life Link III Helicopter to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries. The PCSO was assisted on scene by River Falls Area Ambulance, Prescott Fire Department and Life Link III Helicopter Service.