Afton Increases Pay for Council and Mayor

During the October 20th meeting, the Afton City Council voted to increase the monthly compensation in 2021 for council members from $200 to $250 per month, and the mayor from $300 to $350 per month. According to the City Newsletter, the last time any change was made was in 2006. A recent survey found Afton’s compensation was significantly lower than similar cities in the area. Although this change does not bring compensation up to the level of most of those other cities, Mayor Bill Palmquist stated that no one runs for office here based on salary, adding that the change keeps compensation in the ballpark and makes some adjustment for inflation since 2006.