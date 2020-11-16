Cannon GC Faces Fines

During Tuesday’s meeting, the Dakota County Board of Commissioners will consider a resolution imposing a $1,000 fine against the Cannon Golf Club, for a second violation of County Code 101, which prohibits the selling of malt liquor, wine or liquor to a minor, in 24 months. According to the meeting packet, On July 25, 2019, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office conducted an alcohol compliance check of the Club. During the compliance check, staff of the establishment sold alcohol to a minor. The incident was referred to the County Attorney and criminal charges were filed. The criminal proceeding against the individual who sold the alcohol to the minor is completed, and the individual has pled guilty to the charge. The previous violation was on September 8, 2017, resulting in a civil penalty of $500, affirmed by the County Board, and management of the club did not disclose the July 25, 2019 violation when reapplying for a 2021 liquor license. The Public Services and Revenue Division consulted with the County Attorney’s Office and recommends a fine of $1,000 and imposition of a five-day suspension of the club’s liquor license.