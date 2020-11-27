Catalytic Converters Targets Of Theft

The Hastings Police Department reports a recent uptick in thefts of catalytic converters from vehicles in town. Chief Bryan Schafer explains.
Any suspicious activity should be reported immediately, by calling 9-1-1.
