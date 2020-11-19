Changes for Deck The Falls

Due to the new COVID restrictions placed by Governor Tim Walz, organizers of the Cannon Falls “Deck the Falls” event have announced that the Deck the Falls Parade has been canceled. They are looking into having a Drive-by Parade, but no details have been set. Other Deck the Falls events have also been changed. The Lighting of the Christmas Tree is being postponed until sometime during the holiday season, as a virtual event. And lastly, the fireworks have also been canceled. The Cannon Falls Chamber of Commerce plan is to come up with community activities that will be happening throughout the Holiday Season. Stay tuned for updates.