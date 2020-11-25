Cheese Shop Opening At Westview Mall

The Westview Mall in Hastings is about to welcome a new business into the mall. Legacy Cheese will be opening a shop space in the mall, located in Suite 106. Legacy is completing the outfitting of the store, and hung a sign outside the mall earlier this week. Right now, Legacy Cheese has an online order form for home delivery of cheeses. Legacy Cheese is owned by Rybicki Cheese, and boasts 80 different cheeses to choose from, mostly from Wisconsin, summer sausage and meat sticks, and many Green Bay Packers items.