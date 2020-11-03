CNC Introduces Animal Ambassador Korppi

CNC has recently welcomed a new Animal Ambassador, a Common Raven named Korppi. According to CNC Naturalist Abbey Holden, Common Ravens are native to Minnesota and Wisconsin and found primarily in the northern half of our states. Ravens are incredibly intelligent and need daily enrichment. Enrichment can be tasks such as problem solving, games, learning vocal cues and even foraging for hidden treats inside cardboard boxes. Holden states that when you visit Korppi you may notice toys throughout her mew. Ravens are also capable of mimicry, and Korppi is able to mimic the call of a Blue Jay, the chatter of a red squirrel, and the chirp of a grey tree frog. You can read more about raven intelligence in CNC?s Science Bite article, at CarpenterNatureCenter.org.
(Stock photo)