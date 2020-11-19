Community Engagement Officer Named

In continuing efforts to connect with the community, the Hastings Police Department has named a new Community Outreach Officer. Chief Bryan Schafer makes the announcement.
Follow updates on the new position on the HPD page of HastingsMN.gov.
