Community Engagement Officer Named

  • Filed under Featured

  • November 19, 2020

  • November 19, 2020

In continuing efforts to connect with the community, the Hastings Police Department has named a new Community Outreach Officer. Chief Bryan Schafer makes the announcement.

Click here for audio

   
Follow updates on the new position on the HPD page of HastingsMN.gov.

Click here for audio

   
   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2020/11/community-engagement-officer-named/

Leave a Reply