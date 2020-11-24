Cottage Grove Mayor Peterson Passes

Former Cottage Grove Mayor Roger Peterson passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, November 17th. He was 80 years of age. Mr. Peterson died in his sleep and is survived by his wife and their many children and grandchildren. Peterson, who lived in the City for more than four decades, served as Mayor of Cottage Grove for four consecutive terms, from 1972 through 1987. Peterson was well known throughout the City and State as he advocated for residents at the Minnesota Legislature through decades of dedicated public service, including more than 30 years of work with the Association of Metro Municipalities, better known as “Metro Cities”. Peterson helped create the local Youth Service Bureau and the South Washington County Telecommunications Commission and he also served on Cottage Grove’s Economic Development Authority. He was also a very generous volunteer, offering his time, energy and service to the Jaycees, Lion’s Club, Stone Soup Thrift Shop and Strawberry Fest. A Celebration of Roger’s Life will be held at a later date.