County Libraries Open Saturday

Dakota County reports that Dakota County Libraries are now open on Saturdays from 9 AM to 5 PM in addition to weekday hours for express library services. All locations are open Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 9 AM to 5 PM, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 11 AM to 7 PM, and Saturdays, 9 AM to 5 PM. Customers can visit the library to pick up holds, find and check out items or use a computer, printer, scanner, copier, or fax machine. Safety guidelines must be followed while in the library, including wearing a face mask and staying 6 feet apart from others. Additional library services include online library card registration, access to e-books and virtual programs. For more information and library updates, visit DakotaCounty.us/Library, and search COVID.