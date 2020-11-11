COVID Restrictions Tighten

Governor Walz has announced a series of new steps to control the spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota. The new restrictions he announced will apply to social gatherings, special events, and late night service at bars and restaurants. These settings have been directly linked to more than 70 percent of the COVID-19 outbreaks in Minnesota. Starting this Friday, bars and restaurants must close at 10 PM, close counter service, and limit indoor capacity. There will be a 10-person limit for indoor and outdoor gatherings, and all gatherings will be limited to members of three or fewer households. Capacity limits for weddings, funerals, and similar events will be phased in as well.