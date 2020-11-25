COVIDaware Goes Live

On Monday, Governor Walz unveiled COVIDaware MN, a new tool to help Minnesotans stay informed as COVID-19 cases surge across the state. This free mobile app can alert people if someone they’ve been in close contact with, even someone they don’t know, contracts the virus. It uses Bluetooth technology, developed by Apple and Google in partnership with the State of Minnesota and the nonprofit PathCheck Foundation, to notify individuals about possible exposures while protecting their privacy. The app is completely voluntary and anonymous. You can download it and learn more at the link provided here.