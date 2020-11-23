Craig Urges COVID Relief For Business

On Friday, U.S. Rep Angie Craig spoke on the House floor about the urgent need for a bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill that supports small businesses, with targeted aid to restaurants and venues that have been hit hard by the pandemic. As cases rise across the country and necessary measures are taken to save lives, many of the hardest-hit businesses face increased restrictions.
Earlier this year, Rep Craig introduced the Prioritized Paycheck Protection Program Act to allow small businesses who have received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to apply for a second round of PPP funding to keep their businesses running.