Dakota County Opens Reuse Zone

Dakota County reports that the Recycling Zone in Eagan is now offering Dakota County residents the opportunity to obtain various household chemicals, paints, and other materials, free of charge, in the new Reuse Area. The Reuse Area has a separate entrance from the main Recycling Zone, and customers are instructed to observe social distancing guidelines. Dakota County does not guarantee the integrity, safety, usability or effectiveness of the products taken from the Reuse Zone and is not responsible for problems encountered from the use or storage of those products. If you take any products, you do so at your own risk. It is your responsibility to use and store the products properly. The Reuse Zone is open during the same business hours as The Recycling Zone. For complete details, visit the link provided here.