Driver Pulled From Lake Byllesby

The Goodhue County Sheriff reports that efforts were taken on Tuesday morning to rescue a driver from a vehicle that plunged into Lake Byllesby. According to published information, the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office reported that a vehicle was found in the water at Lake Byllesby Park, and Cannon Falls Fire and Rescue and Cannon Falls Ambulance assisted the Sheriff’s Office to rescue the driver of the vehicle. Reports indicate that the occupant of the vehicle, a 50-year-old man whose name has not been released, was believed to be suffering from medical issues at the time of the incident. The man was transported to Regions Hospital.