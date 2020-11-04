Fox Comments on Results

Continuing covergage of the Hastings City Council elections, candidate for Ward 2, Jen Fox, spoke with KDWA News and commented on being elected to represent Ward 2 on the Hastings City Council.
The results are not official until canvassed.
