Fox Comments on Results

  • Filed under Featured

  • November 4, 2020

  • November 4, 2020

Continuing covergage of the Hastings City Council elections, candidate for Ward 2, Jen Fox, spoke with KDWA News and commented on being elected to represent Ward 2 on the Hastings City Council.

Click here for audio

   
The results are not official until canvassed.

Click here for audio

   
   

KDWA Featured News

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2020/11/fox-comments-on-results/

Leave a Reply