Fox Wins Over Balsanek

The results of the election on Tuesday indicate that Jen Fox has been elected to represent Ward 2 on the Hastings City Council. According to the Secretary of State?s Election Results web page, Fox carried both precincts in Ward 2, and received 61.37% of the vote, with 1,695 ballots cast for her, compared to 37.76% for Balsanek, with 1,043 vote. There were also 24 write in votes. All of the other council members ran unopposed. Tina Folch, Ward 1, received 2,476 votes, Lisa Leifeld, Ward 3, 2,714, and Trevor Lund, Ward 4 received 2,280 votes. The results are not official until canvassed.