Guilty Plea in Field Vandalism Case

On Monday, Asa Soine pled guilty in Dakota County Court, and was sentenced by Judge O’Brien in the criminal damage to property case from the Spring 2019 damage to the sporting fields in Veteran’s Park, in Hastings. According to information provided by the County Attorney’s Office, Soine received a stay of execution of a sentence of 17 months, 90 days Electronic Home Monitoring (EHM), 30 days of Sentence to Service (STS), a $500 fine, must submit to a chemical dependency evaluation, and have no use of alcohol/controlled substances. Judge O’Brien also required that he write a letter of apology to the City of Hastings and a thank you letter to the donor who covered the cost of the damage. Due to that donation, there was no restitution that could be requested in this case. The case involving co-defendant Edward Mears is still pending.