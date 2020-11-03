Harbor Shelter Renovation Moves Forward

  • November 3, 2020

At the Monday night Hastings City Council meeting, Community Development Director John Hinzman brought a resolution to approve a Special Use Permit and a parking variance for the former Harbor Shelter in Hastings, as developers plan to convert the building to a 9-unit apartment complex. Hinzman briefed the council on the requested action.

With unanimous support of both the Planning Commission and the Heritage Preservation Commission, the City Council voted to approve the Special Use Permit and the parking variance.

