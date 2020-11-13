Hastings Adopt-A-Siren

The Hastings Police Department extends an invitation to members of the community to “Adopt a Siren” by ensuring a nearby siren is rotating and sounding on the first Wednesday of every month at 1 PM. The City has 7 operating emergency sirens that must be in good working order to provide early warning for the citizens of Hastings in a weather event. If you are interested in Adopting a Siren and contributing to the safety and well-being of your neighborhood, please reach out to Deputy Chief Dave Wilske at DWilske@HastingsMN.gov or 651-480-2332.