Hastings Announces Homecoming Royalty

Homecoming 2020 at Hastings High School looked a little different this year due to COVID-19, but the tradition of a Homecoming King and Queen and their royalty continues, as the winners were crowned at halftime during Friday night?s football game. Congratulations to King Simon Hedin and Queen Abby Axell. The Royalty Court includes senior boys Kyle Bauer, Kale Hinderscheid, Adam Iverson, Thomas Jensen, Tyler Mccarville, Sam O’Connor, Zach Schaffer, Karl Warner, and senior girls Bryn Archambault, Aaliyah Cardona, Hally Frandrup, Erika Henrichs, Brooke Jackson, Elizabeth Manley Spain, Anna McCabe, and Lauren Pace.
(Pictured: Queen Abby Axell and King Simon Hedin. Listener submitted photo)