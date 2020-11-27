Hastings Offers “Re-Open To Business”

The City of Hastings stands ready to assist businesses wishing to reopen or recalibrate their operations in Hastings. According to the City Website, “Re-Open To Business”, a free confidential business assistance program is available to assist with strategic and business planning, cash flow analysis and management, and marketing consultation. Interested entrepreneurs should visit the link provided on the News page of KDWA.com for more details and to register.
https://www.hastingsmn.gov/Home/Components/News/News/6473/194