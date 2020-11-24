Help Hastings Light Up the Holidays

The City of Hastings is getting into the holiday mood, and would like to have residents help brighten the city. Those decorating a home or business with outdoor lights this holiday season are asked to consider sharing a picture for all to see. Photos will be displayed on the City website and a link will be shared to social media. Those willing to have your home included in a city lights tour, please include an address. The city will create a map and post it for anyone who wishes to do a self-guided drive-by tour of Hastings homes and businesses. City officials remind participants that this not a contest, just a chance to have fun. The map and photos will stay up through January 8. Find more information at HastingsMN.gov.