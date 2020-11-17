HFS Suspends Donations of Clothing

Hastings Family Service has suspended accepting donations of clothing for the time being. According to a post on social media, effective immediately, Rivertown Treasures is unable to accept clothing and household donations through the end of the year. This is due to space needs for Project Share and to meet the increased demand in the food shelf. The final clothing donation days scheduled for this week are canceled, and HFS apologizes for the inconvenience. Staff urge that people not leave items at the doors or in the alley, as dumping is illegal. Food, personal care items, and monetary donations are still accepted. Call 651-437-7134 to schedule a drop off time.