Hootenany Reaches Goal

Through the year-long fundraising efforts of Hootenany, including the recent award of a relief grant for the non-profit River City Music, the organization has reached its annual goal of over $10,000 raised for Hastings Middle School Music Programs, and the check has been delivered to HMS. According to a post on social media, River City Music and Hootenany will again be able to sponsor 3 Hastings High School Graduate Scholarships for Music. Organizers state that this is a huge testament to the perseverance of Hootnation, the exceptional music community of Hastings, and the ongoing support of local establishments, musicians, and Hoot fans. Follow the Hootenany on Facebook and other social media.