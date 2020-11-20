HPD Swears In New Officers

The Hastings Police Department officially welcomed new officers to the night shift on Wednesday evening. According to a post on social media, the Police Department held both a swearing-in and award recognition ceremony for the night-shift officers. Due to COVID, a series of small ceremonies are being held in order to safely recognize the great work being done by HPD staff. Those formally sworn-in were Sergeant Sam Beuch, and Officers Zach Knochenmus, Ryan Haedt, and Matt Harrity.
(Photo SOurce: City of Hastings)