HPD Swears In New Officers

  • November 20, 2020

The Hastings Police Department officially welcomed new officers to the night shift on Wednesday evening. According to a post on social media, the Police Department held both a swearing-in and award recognition ceremony for the night-shift officers. Due to COVID, a series of small ceremonies are being held in order to safely recognize the great work being done by HPD staff. Those formally sworn-in were Sergeant Sam Beuch, and Officers Zach Knochenmus, Ryan Haedt, and Matt Harrity.   

(Photo SOurce: City of Hastings)

