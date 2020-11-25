Hy-Vee Issues Recall

Hy-Vee is voluntarily recalling two of its Short Cuts vegetable mix products across its eight-state region, due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The potential for contamination was discovered during routine safety sampling at Hy-Vee’s Short Cuts production facility. To date, no illnesses have been reported in connection with these products. According to a Hy-Vee press release, Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Hy-Vee is recalling its Short Cuts Pot Roast Mix, and Short Cuts Grill/Oven Ready Veggie Mix, with a “Best if Used By” date of Dec. 3, 2020. No other Hy-Vee Short Cuts products or products used in Hy-Vee stores are affected by this recall. Customers who purchased any of these products with these dates should not consume them, and are being asked to discard these items or return them to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives at (800) 772-4098.