ISD 200 Moves to Distance Learning

Breaking News from ISD 200: Both Dakota County and the Hastings community, like much of the state, are seeing rapidly changing, exponential increases in COVID-19 cases. We have met with our Regional Support Team, and with our extended Incident Command Team to review the latest data related to COVID-19 in our community and schools. Our groups have reached consensus that it is time for a shift to a more restrictive learning model. After reviewing the data we have made the following decisions: Secondary students in grade 5-12 will shift to Distance Learning (DL) Wednesday, November 18. (The last day of hybrid instruction will be November 13.) Elementary students (K-4), will shift to Distance Learning Monday, November 30th. (The last day of hybrid instruction will be November 20.) These moves will last through at least December 22nd. In all scenarios, Emergency Childcare will continue. Given any unexpected increases in COVID rates or staff shortages, the timeline could be accelerated. For more information, visit the ISD 200 website.