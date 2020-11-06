Kistner Concedes

On Thursday, Congressional candidate Tyler Kistner released the following statement after conceding to Congresswoman Angie Craig, in the race for District 2, in MN. Kistner was quoted, saying, “I just called Angie Craig and congratulated her on her victory. I am humbled and honored by all the support I have received from Minnesotans across the Second Congressional District.” Citing what he termed “lots of confusion in this race caused by Rep. Craig’s lawsuit and the courts”, Kistner?s campaign was able to outperform the top of the ticket by 5% and raise more money than any GOP challenger ever in the Second District. According to the MN Secretary of State Election Results webpage, the tally for the race stands at 203,640 for Craig, and 194,254 for Kistner.