License Centers Close for Upgrade

Dakota County’s license centers in Burnsville, Lakeville and Rosemount as well as the Administration Center vitals counter in Hastings will be closed Nov. 12-15. According to information provided by County staff, the Minnesota Department of Vehicle Services will be replacing its computer system during that time, affecting the services provided at the county license centers. The county will stop taking motor vehicle and driver?s license transactions at noon Tuesday, Nov. 10 to ensure reports are submitted to the state before the temporary service change. The county plans to resume license center services Monday, Nov. 16.