Lopez Indicted

Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom has announced that the Dakota County Grand Jury indicted Marcelino Santiago Lopez, age 19 of Inver Grove Heights, with one count each of Murder in the First Degree, and Murder in the Second Degree, in connection with the fatal shooting on April 2, 2020, of 20-year-old Brandon Jose Nieves, of South St. Paul. Lopez was also indicted with Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, and Assault in the First Degree, in connection with the non-fatal shooting of a 16-year-old male which occurred at the same time and location. The facts and circumstances surrounding this incident are contained in the criminal complaint filed on April 3, initially charging Lopez in connection with this incident. This indictment will supersede the prior charges. Lopez is currently in custody in the Dakota County jail with bail in the amount of $1,500,000, having previously been set following his initial charges. His first appearance on this indictment will take place this week in Hastings.
(Marcelino Lopez. Photo: Dakota County Jail)