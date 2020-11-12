McLay Case On Hold

The pending case involving Hastings teacher and former wrestling coach Josh McLay has been placed in a holding pattern, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Monica Jensen, Community Relations Director for the Dakota County Attorney’s Office stated that the case is still pending, after an evidentiary hearing on September 23, and Judge Tanya O’Brien has taken the matters presented under advisement. Jensen added that it typically takes about 90 days for any decisions to be made in such circumstances. KDWA will provide updates as they become available. McLay is accused of misappropriating between $11,000 and $12,000 in funds from the District, between 2011 and 2018.