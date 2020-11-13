Nov. 16 City Council Meeting Preview

The Hastings City Council meets virtually for regular business on Monday, November 16th, at 7 PM. After the call to order, Pledge of Allegiance, roll call, and determination of quorum, the Council will consider approval of the minutes of previous meetings, and hear comments from the public. After any Council items to be considered, the Council will vote on the Consent Agenda, containing routine items for action by a single vote. Next, the Council will conduct public hearings for the Wellhead Protection Plan, and Vacating an Easement for Heritage Ridge. Reports from City Staff include the resolution to vacate the easement for Heritage Ridge, and three actions for the Vermillion Acres Senior Living project, and a resolution for a Columbarium at St. Philip?s Lutheran Church. Parks and Recreation will present the Lake Isabel Master Plan, and City Administration will introduce a waiver for liquor license fees. The Council will then consider any new or unfinished business, and open the floor for reports from other City Committees, officers, or council members. When all of the agenda items have been considered, the meeting will adjourn. The next regular meeting of the Hastings City Council is set for Monday, December 7th, at 7 PM. Meeting access information is available on the City website at HastingsMN.gov.