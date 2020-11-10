Prescott Council Approves 5-Year Waste Contract

Dave Demi of Paul’s Industrial Garage presented a request for a 5 year contract extension for garbage and recycling services to the City Council of Prescott on Monday evening. According to the meeting minutes, Demi indicated it is hard to put together a business plan with only a one year contract. Alderperson Thomas Oss explained he was the one who requested the one year, adding he understood that prices would go up. The Council decided to go with the 5 year contract but in year 4 of the contract the city would do a request for proposal. A motion to approve the 5 year extension with Paul?s Industrial Garage for garbage and recycling services passed without a negative voice vote.