Prescott Football Finished, Lenz Signs

Wednesday was a good news-bad news kind of day at Prescott High School, with the Cardinal Football Team learning that their season is now likely over after positive COVID tests within Amery’s program, and possibly close contacts within the Cardinals Team, as well. The good news? Prescott Senior Multi-Sport Student Athlete Isabella Lenz signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball and study at Michigan Tech University! Prescott High School Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Matt Smith joined KDWA Sports on Wednesday for a complete update.