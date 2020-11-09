Prescott Names Homecoming Royalty

The Prescott School district held its homecoming for football on Friday evening, and part of the evening’s events was the crowning of the homecoming King and Queen. The Prescott School District announced that the honors were presented to King Kyle Holman, and Queen Tori Benck. Other members of the Homecoming Court included Freshmen Lono Thomason and Marissa Shelstad, Sophomores Brady Buck and Izzy Matzek, Juniors Gabe Stubbe and Mallory Boles, and Seniors Austin Fox, Grace Carlson, Walker Lenz, Heather Hudak, Connor Lubich, Bella Lenz, Hayden Pattridge, and Sydney Matzek. The Court was announced at halftime of the Homecoming game. The final score of the game was 28 to 12, with Amery winning.
(King Kyle Holman and Queen Tori Benck. Photo Courtesy PHS)