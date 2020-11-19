Raiders Draw Short Straw, Season Over

Heartbreaking news for the Hastings Raiders Football Team on Thursday, as they rode a rollercoaster of emotions, winning a playoff game Tuesday, earning another on Saturday, which was switched to Friday to accommodate the Governor’s orders, all to have the game taken from them, on Thursday. Due to Apple Valley bowing out due to covid in the other side of the bracket, three teams were left, meaning one team would be left out, on Friday night. With the Raiders being the lowest of the three seeds ramaining, they draw the short straw, and their season is now over, after a 2-5 campaign. Saint Thomas will now host Henry Sibley for what will now be the Section 3AAAAA Championship, on Friday at 7pm. Head Coach Dana Strain joined us on Thursday with more.