Raiders Earn #4, Host Kennedy Tuesday

The 2020 Minnesota High School Football Playoffs are slated to begin across the State, as teams all over the area look to take home an ultimate prize of a Section Championship, with no State Tournament, this year due to obvious reasons. The Hastings Raiders Football Team will hold the #4 Seed in the Section 3AAAAA Playoffs, and will host #5 Bloomington Kennedy, this Tuesday night, at 7:00pm, LIVE on KDWA! Head Coach Dana Strain joined KDWA Sports to look back at their 24-14 loss to Simley, last Thursday, before shifting gears to the playoffs. Take a listen, as the Raiders get ready for Tuesday night!