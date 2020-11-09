Raiders Prepare For Simley, Park Sits Out

It will be a short week for the Hastings Raiders Football Team, as they lose a day of preparation, yet will have the whole weekend to watch other games around the area, heading to Simley, for a Thursday night game, LIVE on KDWA! Head Coach Dana Strain looked back at some of the big positives to build on, coming out of the loss to Saint Thomas, as we take the trip to Inver Grove Heights, on Thursday. We also have breaking news on the Park Wolfpack cancelling their next two games, due to a covid-19 outbreak within the team.