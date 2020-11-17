Reminder For Give To The Max Day

Thursday is the culmination of the 2020 Give to the Max Campaign, and there are a good number of non-profit organizations in the KDWA listening area that ask for your help in meeting their financial goals for the year. Animal Ark, Black Dirt Theater, Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center, DARTS, Hastings Family Service, United Way of Hastings, and the Hastings YMCA are just a few of the organizations that are listed on the GiveMN.org website. A link to GiveMN.org showing Hastings organizations is provided here.