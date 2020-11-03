Rick’s Bike Sale Donates $35K

The annual charity event known as Rick’s Bike Sale has reported that, in spite of cancellation of the public sale this year due to COVID, individual sales and a special appointment-only pop-up sale at Dan Sjolseth’s Superior Service Center were successful. Organizer Rick Anderson and his team donated $33,154, split evenly between Kids ‘n Kinship and DARTS, and Anderson’s program has now donated a total of $273,854. Anderson and his team of volunteers accept donated bicycles, refurbish them, and hold a sale each spring with all proceeds going to the two nonprofits. With this year’s main sale canceled, those unsold bikes plus new donations mean Anderson is expecting to have over 800 machines for the 2021 sale on Saturday, May 8. Anderson is always looking for more storage space and help refurbishing bikes. More information is available at RicksBikeSale.com.