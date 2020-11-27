Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom announced that Eric Carlyle Heflin, age 65 of Rosemount, has been charged with three felony counts of Theft by Swindle in connection with the alleged theft of over $15,000 from a Lakeville youth sports Booster Club from December 2018 through July 2020. At the time of these alleged thefts, Heflin was the varsity softball coach at Lakeville South High School. According to the criminal complaint, in September of 2020, the Lakeville Police Department received a report of the possible misappropriation of funds by Heflin, who had been the softball coach for the Lakeville South High School since October of 2018. In his role as head coach, Heflin was responsible for the selection and purchase of equipment, among other duties. It was initially reported that he submitted an invoice to the Booster Club requesting reimbursement in the amount of $2,365 for a project involving field work to the softball field. The invoice indicated the service was provided by ABC Concrete and Laser Grading located in Farmington. Through investigation, it was determined that this company does not exist, and it appeared to be a falsified invoice. Heflin is being summonsed to court and will make his first appearance on these charges in the next several weeks.
Rosemount Resident Charged
Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2020/11/rosemount-resident-charged/