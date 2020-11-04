Safety Audit For Highway 55

A new Road Safety Audit has begun on Hwy 55 between Hastings and Inver Grove Heights in Dakota County. The Hwy 55 audit is part of a multi-agency effort to improve safety along Hwy 55 between General Sieben Dr. in Hastings and Hwy 52 in Inver Grove Heights. Derek Leuer, a State Traffic Safety Engineer explains the need for the audit.
According to Dakota County, Road Safety Audits are usually completed at a particular location or stretch of roadway where there is a perceived or documented safety problem. Leuer also says public input is needed.
The Safety Audit is anticipated to be complete in summer 2021.For more information, visit the link provided here.