Safety Audit For Highway 55

  • November 4, 2020

A new Road Safety Audit has begun on Hwy 55 between Hastings and Inver Grove Heights in Dakota County. The Hwy 55 audit is part of a multi-agency effort to improve safety along Hwy 55 between General Sieben Dr. in Hastings and Hwy 52 in Inver Grove Heights. Derek Leuer, a State Traffic Safety Engineer explains the need for the audit.

According to Dakota County, Road Safety Audits are usually completed at a particular location or stretch of roadway where there is a perceived or documented safety problem. Leuer also says public input is needed.

The Safety Audit is anticipated to be complete in summer 2021.For more information, visit the link provided here.

