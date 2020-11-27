SnoMos Youth Training Canceled

The Hastings SnoMos have announced that because of COVID-19 restrictions currently in place, the Youth Training Seminar, scheduled for Saturday, December 12th has been canceled. The club also informs members and enthusiasts that the Mn DNR has also suspended their training schedule until at least December 18th. The club has not set a make-up date for training. The club has also canceled its December member meeting, and said the Dakota Trails Appreciation Dinner, on December 5th has been canceled. For questions, visit HastingsSnoMos.org.