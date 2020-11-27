Stolen Items Recovered

  • November 27, 2020

The Hastings Police Department reports that a rash of thefts from local storage facilities may be solved. Chief Bryan Schafer explains.

Click here for audio

   
Also included in the recovered items was anopther trailer from Denmark Township.

Click here for audio

   
   

